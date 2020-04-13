One of the countries where it has cost to enter the video game market, but where there is obviously a great vein is in Chinese. There is nothing more to see than the multinational China Tencent is in charge of the distribution of both Nintendo Switch consoles and their video games in the Chinese country. Luckily, as we say, little by little the video game market is entering China, and that is a very good thing for companies.

Feel like Pikachu with these Razer headphones

One of the most important companies in the world of video games at the accessory level is Razer. The said company and The Pokémon Company have reached an agreement to launch Pikachu wireless headphones in China. Sounds good, right? The wireless headphones, whose size will be 13mm, will have great sound quality as well as noise cancellation, resistance to humidity, a voice assistant, and of course, their connection will be via Bluetooth. The charger, how could it be otherwise, is a Pokéball. On a single charge, the headphones will last for about 3 hours. However, the Pokéball has five charges, so if we add them together, the headphones will have about 15 hours of autonomy.

See also

These headphones, as we have discussed, they will go out in principle in China, and its release date is April 16th. Hopefully it reaches the west and we can listen to the music to the rhythm of Pika Pika, right?

Source

Related