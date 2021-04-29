Feds would indict Derek Chauvin for civil rights violation in the aftermath of George Floyd murder case



Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman (left) and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison following the guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images

The United States Department of Justice intends to present, through a grand jury, civil rights violation charges against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of the murder of the African American George Floyd, as well as against the other three officers who participated in the arrest.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao they are still awaiting their respective trials following the guilty verdict against Chauvin by a jury in Hennepin County Court a week ago.

The ex-agents are also criminally charged in the incident in which Chauvin subjected Floyd by the neck with his knee outside of Cup Foods on May 25.

The Star Tribune reported this week that with the statewide criminal trial finalized, prosecutors will not remove their gloves against Chauvin and his associates.

Federal authorities are working to raise a high-profile case of police brutality, anticipates the newspaper report.

Specifically, prosecutors from the federal Justice Department are examining the evidence to bring new charges that would include allegations that another incident in 2017 where Chauvin restricted the movement of a teenager for about 17 minutes with the same mechanism they used in Floyd’s arrest.

In the case of the African American, who was arrested for allegedly paying for a box of cigarettes with a fake $ 20 bill, Chauvin kept his knee on the suspect’s neck for about 9 minutes.

At a general level, the feds review whether the Minneapolis Police Department uses excessive force against citizens and engages in discriminatory practices when intervening and detaining suspects.

The other three ex-agents will face criminal trial in summer

The other three ex-uniforms who were at the scene during Floyd’s death will be tried on the criminal level next August in a state court.

Kueng, 27; Lane, 38, and Tou Thao, 35, are charged with aiding and abetting an intentional manslaughter and aiding and abetting an accidental manslaughter. All three have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors appealed to reinstate a charge of unintentional manslaughter with contempt for life against the defendants.

Initially, all four officers were scheduled to try at the same time, but Judge Peter Cahill ruled in January that Chauvin’s trial would be held separately.

In technical terms, the resolution of the Chauvin case on charges of unintentional homicide in the commission of a felony, unintentional manslaughter with contempt for life and accidental murder of George Floyd is not legally related to the case of the other three.

