Fed’s Williams Says Now is Not the Time to Take Action to Reduce Stimulus

By Jonnelle Marte

Jun 3 (Reuters) – While it makes sense for Federal Reserve officials to begin discussing their options for tightening monetary policy, the U.S. economy is still far from the point where the central bank could begin to withdraw its support. New York Fed Chairman John Williams said Thursday.

“We are still a long way from making the ‘substantial progress’ that we are really looking for in terms of adjustments to our purchases,” Williams said during an interview with Yahoo Finance, referring to the Fed’s monthly purchase of $ 120 billion in bonds.

“I just don’t think this is the time to take any action,” he added.

Fed officials have said they will continue to buy Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities at the current rate until the economy shows “further substantial progress” toward the central bank’s targets for inflation and full employment.

Fed officials appear ready to begin discussing the best way to reduce those purchases after several senior members of the body said they believe that it will soon be time to start talking about the issue. Monetary policymakers at the central bank are scheduled to meet again on June 15-16.

