Fed’s Williams says he’s not concerned about increased use of reverse repurchase agreements

Jun 21 (.) – Record demand for the Federal Reserve’s program that allows money market funds and other firms to put cash into the Federal Reserve overnight is not worrisome and the tool is working as intended, to help to set a floor on short-term rates, New York Fed Chairman John Williams said Monday.

“It’s effective and I don’t care how much you take that […] or if it will increase even more, “Williams told reporters.” It would just be a sign that it is working as planned. “

Use of the program, also known as the reverse repurchase agreement line, increased after the Fed raised the rate it pays to companies to 0.05% from zero at last week’s monetary policy meeting, a decision that according to Williams it has helped keep the Fed’s key benchmark rate within the zero to 0.25% target range.

Businesses deposited a record $ 765 billion overnight with the Fed on Monday.

(Report by Jonnelle Marte. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)