Fed’s Williams Says Economic Situation Has Not Progressed Enough For A Change Of Posture

By Jonnelle Marte

Jun 21 (.) – The US economy is recovering rapidly from the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but more progress is needed before the Federal Reserve begins to reduce some of the strong support it is providing, the president said on Monday. of the New York Fed, John Williams.

The recent inflationary pressures that are looming as some companies struggle to keep up with demand should also subside as the economy stabilizes, the Fed official said.

“It’s clear that the economy is improving at a rapid pace, and the medium-term outlook is very good,” Williams said in remarks prepared for a virtual event with the Midsize Bank Coalition of America.

“But the data and conditions have not progressed enough for the FOMC to change its monetary policy stance from strong support to the recovery,” he added.

Bolstered by the swift vaccination campaign and strong fiscal support, the US economy could grow 7% this year, after adjusting for inflation, Williams said.

The rapid opening of the economy is creating imbalances between supply and demand and causing a temporary rise in prices, but inflation could stabilize over time, he explained.

Williams said he expects inflation to drop from around 3% this year to around 2% next year and in 2023.

With more than 7 million jobs lost compared to before the pandemic, the US economy still has a long way to go before it returns to full capacity, the policymaker said. Further job increases are expected, but employers could take time to fill vacant positions, he said.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; edited in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso)