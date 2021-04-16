Fed’s Waller says US economy is “ready to take off”

Bloomberg

Sinovac vaccine is 67% effective for symptomatic covid: Chile

(Bloomberg) – A Chilean study showed that the Sinovac Biotech Ltd. vaccine was 67% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infection and 80% effective in preventing deaths associated with the disease. the first evidence of its kind demonstrating the efficacy of the Chinese vaccine in protecting against covid-19 after it has been widely used in a population. The report also reveals that the Sinovac vaccine is 85% effective in preventing hospitalizations and 89% in avoiding admission to intensive care units. The Chilean Ministry of Health study followed 10.5 million citizens enrolled in the country’s public health system and included people who had received one and two doses and who had not been vaccinated. The effectiveness figures were obtained 14 days after the second dose.The injection developed by the Beijing-based vaccine manufacturer, and which has so far been distributed in more than 30 countries, has faced growing doubts about its efficacy, after data came to light in Brazil that showed that it had barely exceeded the minimum threshold of 50% in the prevention of coronavirus and one of its most worrisome mutations. Countries ranging from Brazil to Indonesia depend on the doses of Sinovac to inoculate their populations, after the more effective mRNA vaccines were purchased mainly by the richest nations.Despite having led one of the fastest vaccination campaigns in the world, cases in Chile have continued to rise after the restrictions related to the virus will be relaxed at the end of last year. Nearly 40% of the population has received at least one dose, while about 27% are fully vaccinated, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. There is evidence that vaccines are working in Chile. The number of people over 70 years of age currently in intensive care units due to COVID is less than half what the number of younger people in ICUs would suggest, according to calculations by Bloomberg News based on a Linear regression through January this year. Anecdotal data suggest that the Brazilian variant, which is spreading throughout Latin America, affects young people more than previous strains, which could partly explain the discrepancy. However, the number of ICU patients in the first groups to be vaccinated has decreased, even as the total number of patients increased, although the company and governments around the world that have commissioned the Sinovac vaccine have defended its merit in preventing mild and severe cases of covid at much higher rates, overall effectiveness is still well below the 95% seen in mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna Inc. and the around 80% protection seen on similar inactivated vaccines from other Chinese and Indian developers.Original Note: Chile Says Sinovac Shot 67% Effective vs Symptomatic Covid CasesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. © 2021 Bloomberg LP