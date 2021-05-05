Fed’s Rosengren Says Inflation Will Normalize Near 2%

(Reuters) – Inflation will temporarily distort this spring as the US economy overcomes imbalances caused by the pandemic, but the pressures should be short-lived and should not lead to a monetary policy involution, he said. on Wednesday the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, Eric Rosengren.

“Despite the ebb and flow of data, inflation is expected to remain close to 2 percent over the forecast horizon,” Rosengren said in remarks prepared for a virtual event hosted by Boston College.

“This seems to me to be the most likely outcome, which should allow policy makers to be patient in removing (monetary) easing, until further progress is made in the labor market,” he added.

Rosengren said that “there is still significant slack in the economy” and that unemployment was still high in March compared to before the pandemic. Millions of Americans have left the workforce and the participation rate, which measures the proportion of people who are working or looking for work, is “depressed,” he said.

Fed policymakers agreed last week to leave interest rates near zero and continue to buy $ 120 billion a month in bonds until there is “further substantial progress” toward the Fed’s inflation targets and maximum. job.

The outlook for the US economy is strong thanks to improvements in health and strong fiscal support, but under the new Fed framework, officials will wait until stronger growth materializes before making changes to monetary policy. Rosengren said.

“This implies that current policy will remain expansionary until the labor market can consistently help meet the Fed’s 2 percent inflation target,” Rosengren said.

(Report by Jonnelle Marte; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)