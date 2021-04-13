Fed’s Rosengren Calls For Resolving Financial Weaknesses

(Bloomberg) – Boston Federal Reserve Bank Chairman Eric Rosengren said a longer-than-expected recovery runs the risk of accumulating imbalances in some fragile corners of the financial system that clearly need reform.

“I believe that the return of the economy to pre-pandemic levels will likely take longer than many private forecasters expect,” Rosengren said Monday in the text of his comments to the Newton-Needham Chamber. He added that it will take a couple of years to raise labor force participation rates and re-absorb workers into the labor market.

US central bankers predicted at their March meeting that they will keep their benchmark interest rate close to zero until at least 2023, even if the unemployment rate falls to 4.5% by the end of this year, from 6%. last month. Rosengren is a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee.

Rosengren cited three financial stability risks that could come along with the strong recovery. He said money market mutual funds, corporate bond funds and Treasury clearing and settlement are areas that regulators should carefully evaluate.

Tax-exempt and prime money market funds “shouldn’t need emergency loans like they did in the financial crisis that began in 2007, and more recently at the onset of the pandemic,” Rosengren said. He suggested that they become government securities funds.

Rosengren also said that corporate bond funds could adjust their rescue prices to better reflect the liquidity of their securities, and recommended the merits of deploying countercyclical capital buffers for the banking system. He said a central clearing mechanism for the Treasury bond market could ease some pressure on traders’ balance sheets and help bolster liquidity.

Read more

“During the economic recovery, policy makers must diligently eliminate these risks to financial stability, which translate into risks to the economy and to every business and worker,” he said.

Original Note: Fed’s Rosengren Urges Regulators to Fix Financial Fragilities

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP