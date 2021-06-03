Fed’s Quarles Says New Banking Rules Worked “Pretty Well” During Pandemic

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) – Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Randal Quarles said the banking system and the recently changed rules that control it have performed “quite well” in the pandemic, but urged regulators to follow. looking for solutions to end money market fund runs.

Quarles also argued that the Fed’s countercyclical capital buffer, which can be increased to force banks to hold more cash to guard against instability, should only be used in times of “significant irrational exuberance.”

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)