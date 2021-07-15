Fed’s Powell says he’s undecided on central bank digital currency

Jul 15 (.) – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday that he has not made a decision on the merits or demerits of creating a central bank digital currency, but stressed that he would want congressional authorization before bringing forward any action on it.

“I am legitimately undecided whether the benefits outweigh the costs or vice versa,” Powell said during a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee.

If the Fed were to issue its own digital currency, he explained, “we would want widespread endorsement in society and in Congress and ideally that would take the form of authorizing legislation, rather than having to do a very careful reading of the (current) law. , which is ambiguous “.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)