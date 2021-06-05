Fed’s Powell Says He Doesn’t Seek To Set US Climate Policy

WASHINGTON, Jun 4 (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve is not seeking to set a climate policy for the United States, and the issue – while causing long-term economic concern – does not currently influence monetary policy, the bank’s chairman said. Jerome Powell on Friday.

“Climate change is not something that we directly consider when setting monetary policy,” Powell said in a panel discussion with the heads of other world banks.

“Central banks can play an important role in construction and analysis (…) to quantify risks (…) but we are not being nor do we seek to be climate political authorities as such”, a role that should be left to the elected officials, Powell said.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)