Fed’s Mester says more progress needed before central bank cuts stimulus

Carlos Tevez and the farewell to the last great Boca Juniors idol

Buenos Aires, Jun 4 (EFE) .- He played in the main clubs in the world and won the Champions League, the Libertadores, the Intercontinental, the Club World Cup and even has a series on Netflix that tells of his childhood. Carlos Tevez, the second most successful Argentine in history, announced this Friday at the age of 37 that he is leaving Boca Juniors and that it is likely that he will not play again. Carlos Alberto Tevez was born on February 5, 1984 in the Army de los Andes neighborhood, popularly called “Fuerte Apache”, one of the most dangerous and abandoned areas of the province of Buenos Aires. The “Apache”, named after the neighborhood from which he arose, was not raised by his biological parents but by his maternal uncles. His first steps in youth soccer were at the All Boys club, from which he moved to Boca Juniors, where he made his debut in the first division on October 21, 2001. With the “Xeneize” team he won the Apertura Tournament, the Copa Libertadores and the Intercontinental (predecessor of the Club World Cup) in 2003 and the South American in 2004. In 2005 he moved to Corinthians in Brazil, where he won the Brazilian championship and in 2006 he joined the ranks of West Ham United. In the English team he was a fundamental piece to avoid the descent of the team to the second category. From 2007 to 2009 he wore the Manchester United jersey. With the Red Devils he won a local league (2007/08), the Champions League (2007/08) and the Club World Cup (2008), among other titles. However, in mid-2009, and motivated by his bad relationship with the coach, Alex Ferguson, he decided to cross over to the rival team, Manchester City. There, he won the FA Cup (2010/11), the Community Shield (2012) and the English league (2011-2012). In 2013 he traveled to Italy to wear the Juventus Turin shirt, with which he won two Italian leagues (2012/14 and 2014/15), a Super Cup (2013) and an Italian Cup (2014/15). He inherited the number 10 from Alessandro Del Piero, one of the most emblematic players and winners of the Italian team. The peak of Tevez’s career in the Argentine national team was at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games, where he became the tournament’s top scorer and the team won the first gold medal in the history of “albiceleste” football. In addition, he played the 2006 World Cups in Germany and South Africa 2010, in which the Argentine team was eliminated in the quarterfinals. He was also runner-up in three Copa América (2004, 2007 and 2015) and reached the quarterfinals in the 2011 edition. Despite the fact that he still had a year remaining on his contract with Juventus, the team with which he lost the final of In the 2014-15 Champions League against Barcelona, ​​Tevez put pressure on the managers to be able to return to Boca Juniors, the club of his love, earlier. “I am a big fan of Boca, my whole family was. I fulfilled the dream of playing and winning with them. Boca is a passion that cannot be explained,” explained the forward. On July 13, 2015, at the age of 31, he was presented at the Bombonera and some 50,000 fans, including Diego Maradona, filled the legendary Boca Juniors stadium to welcome the last great idol of the club. The world champion with Argentina in Mexico 1986 applauded him from his box and displayed a flag with the phrase: ‘Thank you Carlitos for coming back’. “I am back in my best moment. I do not blame myself because I return when I am truly prepared. At 26 or 27 I was fatter. I am better than ever, both physically and mentally and it was time to return,” said ‘el Apache’ in your presentation. In his second stage, he won the 2015 First Division Tournament and the Argentine Cup. He played half of the 2016/17 First Division Tournament, which Xeneize won, because he went to Shanghai Shenhua for one year. He returned in January 2018 and won the 2017/18 and 2019/20 Super League, the 2019 Argentine Super Cup and the Diego Maradona 2020 Cup. “You come back because you want to win the Libertadores, like all the fans. world of football and I want to enjoy it, fulfill the dream of winning the seventh, “he said. However, Boca Juniors reached the final of the 2018 Copa Libertadores but lost it to their classic rival, River Plate. In total, he played 275 games for Xeneize and scored 94 goals, 22 of them in the Copa Libertadores. In that tournament he was only three goals behind Juan Román Riquelme, Boca Juniors’ top scorer. ‘El Apache’ was a starter in the team that Miguel Ángel Russo now directs. Boca Juniors qualified for the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores but lost to Racing Club on penalties on Monday in the semifinals of the Argentine Professional Soccer League Cup. “Boca always needed me 120% and today I am not prepared to give him that. Boca leads you to give much more than the maximum and I am not mentally in a position to give it. I did not even have time to mourn my father and I was already playing back, “he said this Friday in his farewell. Tevez, also nicknamed ‘The People’s Player’, is together with Luis ‘Lucho’ González the second Argentine with the most titles in history with 29 trophies, eight less than Lionel Messi. (c) EFE Agency