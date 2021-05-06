Fed’s Mester says monetary policy will remain expansionary for some time

(Reuters) – The economic outlook is brightening but more progress is needed before the US Federal Reserve begins to withdraw its monetary stimulus, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Thursday.

The economy has yet to create more than 8 million jobs to reach pre-pandemic levels and the inflation trend is expected to slow down after a temporary increase in the coming months, Mester said during a virtual conference.

Even before the Fed begins to reduce its asset purchases by $ 120 billion a month, it will continue to buy bonds and monetary policy will continue to be expansionary for a time, he said.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)