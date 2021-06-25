Fed’s Kashkari says inflation will be temporary, workers will return

Jun 25 (.) – Minneapolis Federal Reserve Chairman Neel Kashkari said on Friday that he hopes the recent high-inflation readings won’t last and Americans return to the job market in droves by fall.

“We should see a lot more job openings in the fall,” the official said at a virtual event hosted by the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits and the Minnesota Council on Foundations.

Kashkari said he is generally a “huge skeptic” of employers complaining about the shortage of workers, saying a large part of it is due to a reluctance to raise wages.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir. Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)