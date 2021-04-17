Fed’s Kaplan wants to cut monetary relief “at the earliest opportunity”

Apr 16 (Reuters) – Dallas Federal Reserve Chairman Robert Kaplan reiterated on Friday his view that the central bank should reduce its support for the economy “at the earliest opportunity” once the pandemic is over. and the economy gains momentum.

“I don’t want to get in the mode of being reactive, and so reactive that we end up being late,” Kaplan said at the Texas A&M Bitcoin Conference.

“We have to balance the secondary effects of what we are doing, one is inflation, but also the excesses and balances in the financial markets.”

