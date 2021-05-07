Fed’s Kaplan Wants Bond Buying Cuts Talk “Sooner Than Later”

Bloomberg

Swap traders in Colombia question record low rate

(Bloomberg) – Colombia's central bank is beginning to feel the markets' reaction to its monetary policy stance, as the country's worst political crisis in years intensifies inflation risks and encourages traders to bet on increases in The street protests and the government's decision to withdraw a tax plan designed to help safeguard the country's credit rating have raised concerns among bond traders about the nation's growing debt burden. Sovereign credit spreads have widened, and the unrest has also fueled one of the world's largest currency selloffs for the peso in the past week, combined with concerns about spiraling government spending and rising world prices. of commodities, adds to inflation fears. And traders are now wondering whether central bank officials will be able to keep the country's benchmark interest rate at a record low of 1.75% for a long time, even as the economy continues to suffer. to keep rates unchanged is evident in the swap market. The Benchmark Banking Indicator curve, known as the IBR, has risen more than 60 basis points in the last three weeks, when it became clear that the government's tax bill would face resistance in Congress. This is a large and unusual change for the Colombian rate market.The curve is now discounting an initial rise in the benchmark rate of a quarter of a point three months from now, and a total of around 1.5 percentage points over the next. anus. That is well ahead of the forecasts of economists who, on average, consider that the adjustment will begin in January 2022, according to the central bank's monthly survey. Colombia in April kept its key rate at a record low for the seventh consecutive month to support the weak economy, which is still affected by massive unemployment, poverty and an increase in covid-19 cases. But, as in many other developing countries, Colombia's expansionary monetary policy is now at risk from deficits that soared during the pandemic. Its fiscal deficit will widen to more than 8.5% of gross domestic product this year, from 2.5% in 2019. While inflation remains below the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%, the most recent reading showed that it is accelerating faster than analysts had anticipated and there is a risk that it will start to rebound.The central bank itself is beginning to recognize the risks, even one of its members voted in favor of a rate cut last month past. CEO Leonardo Villar has said the inability to adjust for budget imbalances would limit the board's ability to maintain such an expansive rate level, and this week co-chair Carolina Soto echoed that perception. there is a greater perception of risk, an increase in the nation's risk premiums, a greater depreciation of the currency that are giving less room for the current monetary stance.