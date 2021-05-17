Fed’s Kaplan Says Inflation Readings May Stay High by Year-End

(Reuters) – The Federal Reserve will closely monitor inflation as the economy resolves supply-demand imbalances caused by the pandemic, to ensure that consumer inflation expectations remain anchored near the 2% target, he said. Monday Dallas Fed Chairman Robert Kaplan.

Inflation readings should drop in the fall, but could rise by the end of the year if some of the disruptions caused by the pandemic persist, Kaplan said during a virtual conversation hosted by the bank.

The Fed authority said it expects the US Gross Domestic Product to expand 6.4% and the unemployment rate to drop to 4% by the end of the year.

