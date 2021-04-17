Fed’s Kaplan says climate change is impacting the economy

hello.com

Foods with more vitamin C than oranges for a skin full of light

Did you know that there are some foods that make you age faster? Experts do not stop remembering what the diet affects the health of the skin or hair and they also point to pasta, coffee or sugar as the culprits that wrinkles appear before their time. The luminosity is also affected by following unhealthy table habits and, in this case, cosmetics help to combat a dull tone, such as creams and serums rich in vitamin C, an antioxidant active that dermatologists especially recommend. in spring. As a nutritional reinforcement, oranges have always been known to be a powerful source of this brightening vitamin, however, the reality is that there are other ingredients that provide much more than the citrus in question. As a preview, strawberries or peppers are going to become the protagonists of your recipes with a good face effect. VIEW GALLERY -Eight healthy foods that influence mood and improve mood Benefits of radiant vitamin Strengthens the immune system, fights stress, is associated with a lower risk of heart disease and, as an added value, also plays an important role in beauty routines: “It improves the absorption of iron and is essential in the formation of collagen. If you want more radiant skin and stronger hair, vitamin C plays an important role in making this come true. healthier skin and hair, but you will maintain them “, assure the experts of the Altrient brand. Specialists also add that “vitamin C acts as an antioxidant, protecting cells against damage caused by free radicals. Produced by the toxic agents of environmental pollution.” Benefits that from Altrient promise with their Liposomal Vitamin C supplement and that can also be achieved with a diet rich in ingredients like the ones you will find below. Fruits rich in vitamin C The orange is the first candidate that most comes to mind when they think of foods rich in vitamin C, however and despite the 53.2 milligrams that provide 100 grams of this fruit, strawberries, for example, it exceeds it with 58.8 milligrams that the same amount contains. As tropical alternatives, papaya and pineapple also beat oranges in this competition since the former boasts about 80 milligrams per 100 grams and the latter is not only a source of this substance, it is also famous for its diuretic action and helps to make you feel happier: “It has been proven that pineapple works as a stimulant for both emotional and physical well-being, since it contains compounds that contribute to the generation of the hormone serotonin in the body. In addition, pineapple is highly recommended for insomnia problems. And, you know, if you don’t sleep well, it is difficult to maintain your mood … “, they explain from Juice Plus + Company, a company specializing in healthy nutritional products. VIEW GALLERY -Losing weight with ‘batch cooking’ is possible: copy the recipe for healthy dinners Vegetables rich in vitamin CY to complete the consumption of the 5 recommended servings of fruit and vegetables (which 95% of Spaniards do not comply with according to a study by the leading company in medical diagnosis Synlab), the foods with which to get it arrive and that are also a source of vitamin C. Broccoli, as pointed out by Juice Plus +, “is a vegetable very rich in vitamin C and antioxidants “And that, in addition,” it is low in calories, so it helps to take care of health and prevent premature aging of cells. Experts recommend consuming it once a week. ” Red and green peppers also stand out for their contribution of this vitamin: the former accumulate about 150 milligrams per 100 grams, almost triple that of oranges and, in the case of the latter, they exceed them by two. Finally, all the protagonists of this ranking not only help to have luminous skin and combat premature aging of cells, they also promote firmness in the skin: “Vitamin C is a precursor of collagen, increases defenses and is a powerful It is interesting to make sure that we are consuming foods that contain vitamin C so that, from this, the skin generates enough collagen and is firmer, thicker and more elastic. You will find vitamin C in citrus fruits, strawberries, melon or kiwi, and in vegetables such as broccoli and red and green peppers “, says Nathalia Arango, co-founder of the Opuntia Organic center. Endless properties that, without detracting from those of oranges that are also beneficial, are surprisingly more powerful in this list of fruits and vegetables.