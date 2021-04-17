Fed’s inflation expectations index surpasses 2% in the first quarter

hello.com

The return of Harry, marked by the cold reunion with his brother Guillermo

This Saturday Guillermo and Harry have walked behind the coffin of Felipe de Edimburgo to show themselves united in the last goodbye to a grandfather who years ago, on September 6, 1997, was at his side in another painful funeral procession. That of his mother, Princess Diana. But today the distance between them has been more than evident. Instead of walking next to each other as established by the rules of protocol, their cousin Peter Phillips has separated them. The death of the Duke of Edinburgh has led to this long-awaited, albeit distant, reunion. That of Prince Harry with his family and in particular with his brother William. This reunion could have occurred a few days before the funeral of Philip of Edinburgh, since the Duke of Sussex landed at Heathrow airport on Monday April 12 from the United States. But the quarantine that Harry had to keep at Frogmore Cottage, his official residence in the United Kingdom, prevented it. In any case, it is the first time that Harry reunites with his family in more than a year, after he abandoned his institutional commitments in 2020 and moved to the United States, after passing through Canada, with Meghan Markle and her son Archie. It is also the first time Harry has returned to his old home after the controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke openly about the reasons for his estrangement from the Windsors and gave details about his life at the Palace: family clashes , alleged samples of racism and extreme loneliness, which would have ended up endangering Meghan’s mental health, as she herself confessed. Harry has attended, alone, his grandfather’s funeral. The Duchess of Sussex has not accompanied him. Her absence is justified as she is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. According to the couple in their conversation with Oprah, the baby they are expecting is a girl and will be born in the summer. “I have a boy and I will have a girl. What more could you ask for?” Harry acknowledged, adding that they will no longer have children: “Now we have our family, the four of us, and our two dogs.” Harry has dressed in rigorous mourning at his grandfather’s funeral, like the rest of the Windsors. It thus fulfilled the mandate of the Queen, who wanted to avoid that both Harry himself and his son Prince Andrew, both separated from the British Royal Family, were the only assistants without the privilege of wearing a military uniform. It should be remembered that last February, when the Sussexes confirmed to the Queen that they would not resume their status as official members of the British Royal Family, the sovereign withdrew from Harry the military honors and the boards of numerous organizations. “It hurt me, but at the same time, I completely respect my grandmother’s decision,” Harry clarified to Oprah. In the now mythical Sussex interview, which was widely criticized because its broadcast coincided with the hospitalization of Philip of Edinburgh, the couple claimed to be very aware of the Duke’s health and did not make a single criticism of the Queen. “I’ve talked to her more in the last year than I have in many years. We have a really good relationship,” Harry said. At the same time he confessed that his relationship with his father had deteriorated. “I will always love my father, but I am disappointed because he knows how much this hurts, and Archie is his grandson,” he lamented. Harry also claimed to love his brother, Prince William, and remembered that “hell” they went through together when they lost their mother. But now, in his words, they are “on different paths.” This distancing, further evidenced in the farewell to his grandfather, does not prevent the Duke of Sussex from having expressed “enormous compassion” for both his brother and his father, Prince Charles, whom he considers “trapped” in the institution , as he confessed to Oprah. “They can’t leave. I was trapped too. I didn’t see a way out, you know? I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was,” Harry stated. Something that changed when he met his wife, Meghan and their “worlds collided in the most amazing way.” At the funeral, Harry also met his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, whose name also came up in the explosive interview with Oprah. It should be remembered that the Duchess of Sussex revealed that it was not she who made Kate cry when she was finalizing the preparations for her wedding with Prince Harry, but “quite the opposite.” “A few days before the wedding, she (Kate) was upset about something related to the girls’ dresses and it made me cry, it hurt my feelings. I thought that, knowing what was happening with my father, there was no point not supporting me “. Afterward, “he sent me flowers and a note apologizing. He did what I would have done myself if I knew I had hurt someone: take responsibility.” When months later the British press told the story backwards, it was a surprise for Meghan to see that no one in the Royal Family denied it. “If you love me, you don’t have to hate her. And if you love her, you don’t have to hate me. They want a narrative in which there is a heroine and a villain,” he said, adding that it was not one. ” confrontational “, that it wouldn’t be” fair “for Kate to go into detail and that it was” hard to get over “being blamed for something she didn’t do. “I’m talking about small things, but I think the narrative that I made Kate cry was the beginning of the murder of a real character. And they knew it was not true. I began to understand that not only were they not going to protect me, but that they were even willing to lie to protect other family members, “he concluded. The farewell of the Duke of Edinburgh has taken place in Windsor Castle, the same enclave in which Harry and Meghan sealed their love almost three years ago. On May 18, 2018, the British Royal Family celebrated the happiness of the newlyweds. No one suspected then that that couple whose union they celebrated would cause one of the greatest institutional crises of the British monarchy.