Feds in Puerto Rico accuse USPS mailman who pretended to be unemployed to receive emergency funds for PUA fraud



Illustrative image of a United States Postal Service (USPS) employee.

Photo: Nathan Howard / Getty Images

A Federal Grand Jury in Puerto Rico indicted two men for fraud into the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program (PUA).

It is the first federal case on the Island that has been publicly disclosed since investigations by federal authorities for fraud to this aid approved by the federal government began.

The indictment contains three charges against José Daniel Le Hardy Figueroa Y Christoffer Perez Velez for mail fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and theft of federal government money.

The indictment alleges that the fraud consisted of $ 11,388 through a conspiracy that lasted between July 28, 2020 and August 13, 2020.

According to the statement, both defendants conspired to send false information to the Puerto Rico Department of Labor to obtain compensation from the PUA, which consists of funds approved by the federal government in response to the emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It alleges that, as part of the conspiracy, they both represented to the Department of Labor that Le Hardy Figueroa “was unemployed when, in fact, he was employed full time as a mailman for the USPS (United States Postal Service).”

It is not the first time the postman has been arrested

Le Hardy Figueroa had previously been arrested, on August 31 last year, on charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, following an investigation by the Puerto Rico Police that reached the Office of the Inspector General of the Postal Service.

According to an affidavit filed in court, Le Hardy Figueroa was intervened by police officers in the Manuel A. Pérez residential area, where they seized a firearm in the vehicle he was driving.

In the car, they also seized controlled substances, paraphernalia, clothing, multiple credit cards, birth certificates and car titles that did not belong to the detainee, in addition to three cell phones.

They also seized money orders and blank checks, as well as checks from the Puerto Rico Department of Labor totaling $ 177,186.86 and $ 3,628.96 in cash.

The case was referred to federal authorities. Following the indictment by a Grand Jury, the Federal Court granted bail on the condition that he comply with a drug addiction treatment program.

However, in October the federal Probation Office requested that he be arrested because he had violated bail conditions.

The Guara Bi treatment home reported multiple violations, including testing positive for narcotics and refusing to continue in the program.

The Federal Court granted the request and since then he has remained in custody in jail.