Fed’s Harker wants to “maintain stability” until the US passes the pandemic

Mar 26 (Reuters) – Philadelphia Federal Reserve Chairman Patrick Harker said on Friday the central bank will continue to support the US economy until it recovers from the pandemic and is not concerned about the possibility of inflation. gets out of control.

“I want to maintain stability, make sure we get through this period, and then we can start to normalize,” Harker said during an interview on Bloomberg TV.

Harker said he is committed to letting inflation accelerate above 2% for a time, in line with the Fed’s framework, noting that wage pressures are occurring only in some sectors.

