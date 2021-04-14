Fed’s Harker expects the US economy to expand by 5% to 6% in 2021

Apr 13 (Reuters) – The U.S. economy could grow by around 5% to 6% this year, fueled by accelerating vaccinations and strong fiscal aid, but the Federal Reserve is not yet reducing its support, it said. on Tuesday Philadelphia Fed Chairman Patrick Harker.

“For now, the Fed’s monetary policy will remain stable,” Harker said in remarks prepared to deliver at a virtual event hosted by the Delaware State Chamber. “Although the economic situation is improving, the recovery is still in its early stages, and there is no reason to withdraw support.”

Central bank authorities agreed in March to keep interest rates near zero and continue monthly bond purchases for $ 120 billion until the economy shows “substantial greater progress” toward inflation targets and maximum employment for the agency.

(Report by Jonnelle Marte, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)