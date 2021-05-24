Fed’s George says he doesn’t rule out risk of accelerating inflation

By Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The president of the Federal Reserve of Kansas City warned against a “rigid” approach to monetary policy in a post-pandemic era that could imply inflation and employment dynamics different from those observed in recent years, which generated the framework of current Fed action.

The new framework, which emphasizes job creation and the belief that the forces that kept inflation low in recent years will continue to do so, led the Fed to say it will continue to buy $ 120 billion a month in bonds until the job market improves and leaves interest rates close to zero even longer even as prices start to rise.

While most Fed officials suspect these price pressures stem from temporary problems that will ease in the coming months, “I am not inclined to dismiss today’s price signals or rely too heavily on historical relationships. and the dynamics to judge the inflation outlook, “said Esther George.

At a Kansas City Fed agricultural symposium, the official did not explicitly say she is willing to change policy or open a debate now about when, for example, to start cutting bond purchases.

But he argued that the Fed should be on guard in case the dynamics that have kept inflation low in recent years change as the economy reopens, with a possible flood of spending from families locked up for a year and with greater savings. .

“The structure of the economy changes over time and it will be important to adapt to new circumstances rather than adhere to a rigid formulation of political reactions,” he said.

“With a huge fiscal stimulus flowing through the economy, the picture could unfold very differently than what shaped the thinking” behind the Fed’s current approach, he remarked.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)