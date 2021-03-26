Fed’s Evans Sees Employment Gains But Inflation Too Low

Mar 25 (Reuters) – Chicago Federal Reserve Chairman Charles Evans said on Thursday that while he expects the US unemployment rate to fall to 4.5% this year, marking a “substantial advance” , inflation is still too low.

“When we say 2%, we should have 2%,” Evans said at a Women in Housing and Finance Public Policy luncheon, referring to the Fed’s 2% inflation target.

The US central bank has pledged to continue buying bonds at its current rate of $ 120 billion a month until there is “further substantial progress” toward its full employment and inflation targets.

(Report by Ann Saphir, Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)