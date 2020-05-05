Chicago Federal Reserve Chairman Charles Evans said on Tuesday that it was “reasonable” to expect a return to economic growth in the United States in the second half of this year, but that this outcome is only slightly more likely than that of visions. more pessimistic.

“Resumption of activity is likely to be slow at first, because of continued social detachment and other security precautions,” Evans predicted in a phone call with reporters.

Some companies may be able to return to their productivity levels prior to the coronavirus pandemic, he said, while others, including travel and hospitality services, will not be able to do so. In the meantime, the economic trajectory will depend heavily on how confident consumers will feel about going out to spend their money.

If all goes well, he said, unemployment – which is expected to rise to double digits this quarter – could fall to 5% by the end of next year. This scenario “involves many things working out … it takes commitment and it also takes patience; patience is very scarce”.

Reopening the economy while the pandemic continues, warned Evans, is a “bold decision with very high risks”, adding that officials will have a better idea of ​​the prospects until the summer (in the northern hemisphere).

Evans said he did not think there would be a reason to raise interest rates “for too long.”

