Fed’s Daly says point could be reached to cut bond purchases later this year

Taliban take control of Kunduz port on the border with Tajikistan

Kabul, Jun 22 (.) .- The Taliban took control on Tuesday of the strategic port of Shir Khan Bandar, in northeast Afghanistan, on the border with Tajikistan, after more than 48 hours of operations in which the insurgents invaded a large part of the province. “We lost the port of Shir Khan, the main trade and customs center in Kunduz province (…) the security forces withdrew,” a member of the Kunduz provincial council who requested anonymity told .. At least two witnesses, port employees, confirmed to . the arrival of the Taliban this morning. The port of Shir Khan, which is on the border with Tajikistan, is one of the eight main transit ports of Afghanistan, which provides the country with a good part of the national income. The Shir Khan fell into the hands of the Taliban early this morning after insurgents launched armed attacks across most of Kunduz province, gaining control of much of the territory. THE UNSAFE KUNDUZ “The situation is very bad in Kunduz, the Taliban are attacking the defensive checkpoints of the security forces around the city of Kunduz, from all directions,” another member of the provincial council who requested the anonymity. According to the official, the security forces have withdrawn from almost all district posts in the past two days and have concentrated in the capital Kunduz. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also confirmed in a statement that his fighters have captured the port of Shir Kha. “All the Kabul Administration soldiers in Shir Khan port surrendered to the mujahideen with all their weapons and equipment,” Mujahid said. The Afghan Defense Ministry deployed new commando forces in the city to deal with attacks by the Taliban. “Commando forces arrived in Kunduz province, they plan to launch joint operations against the Taliban in the capital and districts of this province,” the Afghan Special Operations Corps said today in a statement. The Taliban seized the provincial capital of Kunduz in September 2015 and managed to stay there for two days, an unprecedented success since the fall of their regime with the US invasion in 2001. Since then, the Taliban have launched several offensives to capture the city ​​of Kunduz, but all have been repelled by the Afghan security forces. THE INCREASE IN VIOLENCE Violence in Kunduz province is part of the recent major attacks by the Taliban, which began about a month and a half ago, after US and NATO forces announced their final withdrawal on 1 May. During these attacks, the Taliban, mainly concentrated in northern Afghanistan, have so far captured around 50 districts in 20 of the country’s 34 provinces. Various sources consulted by . explained that the Taliban have achieved the fall of the districts after intense fighting or, in some cases, through the mediation of local elders who intercede to demand the surrender of the security forces at checkpoints. Violence in the country is on the rise as representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban try to resume stalled intra-Afghan talks in Doha, stalled for the past six months. President Ashraf Ghani’s senior adviser Waheed Omer said today during a press conference that after foreign forces began their final withdrawal from the country, the Taliban focused on war rather than peace. “In all the places where they captured a district, they burned down (government) district buildings, closed schools and created problems for the people,” he said. According to Omer, in those districts that recently fell to the Taliban, the local population has taken up arms to support the security forces to fight the Taliban. (c) . Agency