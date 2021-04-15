Fed’s Daly says now is not time to cut stimulus, still far from targets

Bloomberg

Cancellation of the Olympic Games due to covid is not ruled out

(Bloomberg) – A senior official in Japan's ruling party indicated that the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics was an option as the country struggles against an increase in the number of coronavirus cases less than 100 days before the scheduled start. In an interview with TBS television, Liberal Democratic Party general secretary Toshihiro Nikai said Thursday that if the Olympic Games are determined to be impossible, they should be canceled. goal of an Olympics that spread the infection? "Nikai added. Early Thursday, Tarō Kōno, Japan's top vaccine expert and Minister of Administrative Reform, spoke about the possibility of holding the Olympics without spectators, according to Kyodo. News. Japan has stepped up prevention measures against the virus in six regions, including Tokyo and Osaka. The latter has recorded record numbers of cases this month, while the capital reported 729 cases on Thursday, its highest level in more than two months. Japan wants to press ahead with preparations for the Olympics, Katsunobu told reporters on Thursday. Kato, the government's chief spokesman, said the International Olympic Committee would not speculate on the cancellation of the Tokyo Games. "We are fully focused and committed to the successful delivery of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this year, and we are working full speed ahead for the opening ceremony on July 23," an IOC spokesperson said by email. It is up to the authorities managing the Olympics to make decisions about the event, Kyodo News reported. Disputes have arisen over various aspects of planning, such as whether athletes should have priority access to vaccines when older and vulnerable people have not yet have been immunized. So far, Japan has managed to deliver only about two million doses of the vaccine to its population of 126 million people. Overseas fans have already been excluded from the event, and authorities have indicated that the venues may operate at half time. his capacity. Even so, a large number of people will gather in Tokyo. More than 60,000 athletes, coaches, national team personnel, media and other essential workers are expected to travel from more than 200 countries. Surveys show that the majority of Japanese do not want the Olympics to be held this way. summer. A poll conducted between April 10 and 11 by the Asahi newspaper revealed that 35% of respondents think the sporting event should be canceled, while 34% said it should be postponed again. Original Note: Japan Official Opens Door to Canceling Olympics on Virus (1)