The Federal Reserve’s actions so far have helped to buy time for the United States economy through looser financial conditions, although this could be threatened if the coronavirus pandemic and related economic downturn persist, said the vice chairman of the Federal Reserve. Fed, Richard Clarida, this Thursday.

Façade of the Federal Reserve in Washington, USA 03/19/2019 REUTERS / Leah Millis

Photo: .

“The easing of financial conditions is buying some time before the economy can start to recover,” said Clarida in describing the impact she sees of the Fed’s programs announced so far to support financial, corporate bond and other markets.

“Whether this will be durable or not will depend to an important extent on the course that the coronavirus contagion will take and the duration of the economic downturn it will cause.”

Clarida, in statements prepared for a webcast organized by the Association for Business Economics of New York, said that it is still difficult to predict the course of the economy because of the “wide range of scenarios” that can unfold depending on the success of efforts to control the virus. .

He said he thought the crisis at that time would affect demand more than supply and lower the rate of inflation instead of increasing it.

The health crisis “will be disinflationary, not inflationary, and the data we are seeing so far is consistent with this projection,” said Clarida.

Clarida said, however, she believes that the economy will grow and the unemployment rate will start to fall from the second half of this year.

He echoed recent statements by Fed officials, including chairman Jerome Powell, that more should be done, if necessary, and suggested that more fiscal spending may also be needed.

But the Fed’s actions so far have helped. The Fed’s slowdown in Treasury purchases in recent weeks, for example, is “reflecting the substantial improvement in market functioning”.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

