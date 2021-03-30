Fed’s Bostic Says Millions Of Americans Could Be Rehired By Summer

hello.com

Baby on the way! Kirsten Dunst announces that she is expecting her second child with Jesse Plemons

In a spectacular photoshoot directed by Sofia Coppola for W Magazine, Kirsten Dunst has announced fantastic news: she is pregnant with her second child, a baby who will complement the family she has formed with Jesse Plemons. The couple already have little Ennis, two years old, and are already counting the weeks until the arrival of the new member of their family. The images have been taken by photographer Zoë Ghertner in Beverly Hills, and all of them are on the ground because, as the actress explains, she could barely get up. Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons began their relationship in 2016 after meeting on the set of the Fargo series. In an interview with the New York Times last September, the couple explained that it took them a year and a half to take the step and start dating: "I knew he would be in my life for a long time," said the British actor from 32 years. And it seems that he was right, because they have not parted since: "We had one of those connections where you just know it. But we are also very respectful people, and we were aware that our work together was very intense. Once We finished making the series, we talked on FaceTime from time to time, and I missed him a lot. I missed being with him. It happened to him too, "explained the interpreter of The Suicidal Virgins, 39 years. In August 2019, Kirsten received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and it was the occasion that her son Ennis made his first public appearance. In addition, her partner wanted to publicly highlight the deep admiration she feels for the protagonist of Melancolía. "In addition to the brilliant actress that you are, I have also had the opportunity to meet you outside of work. Seeing the type of mother, woman, daughter, sister, friend and partner that you are is why me and all your friends, in addition to everyone here, she loves you. It's because of the incredibly generous and incredible person you are, "her husband explained sincerely. In an interview with the Net-a-porter digital magazine, Kirsten explained that before meeting her partner her plan was to freeze her eggs so that she could be a mother in the future. "I thought it would cost me to get pregnant, but it was a surprise," she also told about the arrival of her son Ennis in May 2018. The actress and Jesse have also been engaged since January 2017, but are in no rush to marry, since they consider that having a child together is a greater commitment than that. "My mother insisted but I did not want to get married pregnant. I want to have fun and have a drink. We are going to pay for that wedding, I pay for the bar! I want to enjoy it," recalls the interpreter, whom her fiancé referred to as a wife in 2019 .