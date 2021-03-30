Fed’s Barkin Sees Savings Will Power US Economy For Years

Bloomberg

Chile maintains rates; increased infections limits the economy

(Bloomberg) – The Central Bank of Chile kept its monetary policy interest rate at an all-time low, as tighter quarantines and an unprecedented rise in covid cases highlight the need for stimulus in one of the world's largest countries. wealthy people in Latin America. The bank's council, led by its president, Mario Marcel, held the rate at 0.5% for the eighth consecutive meeting on Tuesday. The decision was anticipated by the 14 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The rate "will remain at its minimum of 0.5% until the recovery of the economy takes hold and spreads to the most lagging spending components, which is still it will take several quarters. "Chile's economic recovery has been tempered by an increase in the virus that has raised daily infections and hospitalizations to record highs. The government has responded widely with an expansion of quarantines, stricter restrictions on travelers and earlier closing times for stores. Inflation also cooled more than expected last month, giving authorities more room to keep rates low. Chile will maintain borrowing costs even as rising commodity prices and global stimulus boost some markets. emerging markets to adjust monetary policy. Earlier in the month, Brazil had the largest rate hike in a decade, while Russia and Turkey followed suit by raising their borrowing costs. The entire capital Santiago, as well as other cities such as Valparaíso and Concepción, are now under caps. strict on mobility and trade in order to curb the spread of the pandemic. That means stronger economic growth will not be reflected before the second half of the year, Finance Minister Rodrigo Cerda said on March 19. Despite the rebound in covid cases, more than a third of the population already has received at least one dose of the covid vaccine in one of the world's fastest deployments. Annual inflation declined to 2.8% in February, below the central bank's 3% target, as prices of food fell in the month. Still, short-term price forecasts from traders are on the upside, with Goldman Sachs forecasting the cost of living to hit 3.5% in December.Original Note: Chile Keeps Rates on Hold as Record Covid Surge Hobbles Activity