Fed’s “aggressive” stance is natural response to stronger inflation and growth: Bullard

WASHINGTON, Jun 18 (.) – St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank Chairman James Bullard said on Friday that the Fed’s shift toward faster monetary policy tightening was a “natural” response to growth. economic and, in particular, inflation that moves faster than expected.

In an interview with CNBC, Bullard said he was among seven Fed members who expect more aggressive measures, with rate hikes starting next year, to contain inflation that he believes will be more persistent than his colleagues estimate.

New economic projections released by the Fed on Wednesday showed that a core of 13 of 18 officials believe rates should be raised by the end of 2023, a surprise to many. But with the pandemic “coming to an end,” Bullard said, a shift toward non-crisis policies is normal.

“We expected a good year, a good reopening, but this is a bigger year than we expected, there is more inflation than we expected, and I think it is natural that we have been a little more aggressive to contain inflationary pressures”, Bullard told CNBC.

On Wednesday, the Fed surprised investors by anticipating increases in credit costs of two-quarters of a point in 2023.

“I estimate that we will start at the end of 2022,” said Bullard, to control inflation that he believes will hit 3% this year, excluding volatile food and energy prices, and would remain at 2.5% through 2022, topping the Fed’s formal 2% target.

Bullard also noted that the Fed should consider phasing out its mortgage-backed asset purchases first so as not to feed the “foam” in the housing market and be “nimble” enough to speed up or slow down the monthly rate of phasing out based on how the economy behaves.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)