In the absence of the official announcement, Fedor Emelianenko to fight again in October at Bellator, according to a recent report by Ariel Helwani. The renowned journalist reports that confirmation of this information is scheduled for tomorrow.

– Fedor Emelianenko plans to announce tomorrow that he will return to action at the end of the year, according to my sources. His opponent is not known for now. Will be in october. The 44-year-old legend has not fought since his victory against ‘Rampage’ Jackson in December 2019.

It will be interesting to find out who Fedor Emelianenko will fight in October at Bellator because there are many interesting names, both inside and outside the company (They might be thinking of signing a free agent).

It is worth mentioning that Junior Dos Santos is a free agent right now after his UFC exit so he might sign with Bellator to meet Emelianenko on her debut. It would be a fight of legends.

Although certainly this fight will be interesting only because it will fight “The Last Emperor”, one of the greatest of all time. And even though his prime is behind him won three of his last four fights.

