Fedor Emelianenko says he would be interested in a boxing match, but against whom?

Fedor Emelianenko – Bellator

Fedor Emelianenko is intrigued by the idea of ​​sharing the boxing ring with Roy Jones Jr. We have seen a wave of celebrities and MMA fighters who have crossed over to the world of boxing.. Even legendary boxers have made their comeback through exhibition matches. One of those boxers is Roy Jones Jr, who faced Mike Tyson in November 2020.

Emelianenko is considered one of the best MMA fighters of all time. Though he no longer has anything to prove in combat sports, he doesn’t deny that trying his hand at sweet science is tempting. This is what “The Last Emperor” said to Igor Lazorin about the possibility of boxing with Jones.

«I would be interestedI’ve already worked with Denis Lebedev, with other guys [en el boxeo]. Myself I’ve been boxing since 2000. So yeah, it would be interesting to have a fight like this, but not with bloggers and singers, not with people from outside the sports world«

«Roy Jones is a world boxing legend, so of course it would be interesting to do it with him. It has a great track record. He’ll always be Roy Jones, though he won’t have that crazy speed [de manos]».

Emelianenko is scheduled to return to Russia on October 23. Will compete in a Bellator event. His opponent has not been released.

“The Last Emperor” has no professional boxing experience. Jones is a future member of the boxing Hall of Fame. He was able to win world titles in various weight classes. He retired from the professional ranks back in 2018. His record is 66-9.

