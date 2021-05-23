Federico Coria straightens and saves his premiere in Belgrade

The Argentinian Federico Coria straightened his debut in the tournament of Belgrade and went back to the young Serbian Marko mole, guest of the competition, to win in three sets (4-6, 6-2 and 6-0) and advance to the second round.

The 29-year-old tennis player from Rosario was surprised by the good start of his rival, a 17-year-old without a regular presence on the ATP circuit who won the first set.

MoleDriven by good play and enthusiasm, he maintained the resistance until the halfway point of the second quarter when Coria, a semifinalist this season in Córdoba, managed to break the Balkan’s serve and maintain the lead until the end.

Marko mole He accused the setback and fatigue. He demanded the assistance of the track doctor. His decline was evident and Coria won the third set with the authority to close the victory in two hours and seven minutes.

The Argentine tennis player will face in the second round against the winner of the duel between the Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas and the serbian Miomir kecmanovic, seventh favorite.

In addition, the opening day of the Belgrade tournament saw the victory of the French Jeremy chardy before the american Tennys Sandgren (6-4 and 6-2). The Frenchman will play against the winner of the match between the Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis and the serbian Dusan Lajovic, fifth seeded.

The local overcame the first round Pedja krstin, also a guest of the tournament, who needed three sets to beat the Korean Soon Woo Kwon (6-2, 3-6 and 6-1). The Serbian tennis player will face the winner of the clash between his compatriot in the second round Hamad Medjedovic and the Slovak Alex Molcan, from the previous phase.