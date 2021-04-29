Federico Coria eliminated in Munich

Argentine Federico Coria, number 90 in the world ranking, He could not this Thursday against the Slovak Norbert Gombos (95th), he fell in straight sets 6-4 and 6-1 in one hour and 14 minutes and was eliminated in the round of 16 of the ATP 250 tournament in Munich.

Federico Coria lost to Norbert Gombos 6-4 and 6-1. EFE / EPA / RHONA WISE

The Rosario came from cutting a losing streak of five consecutive defeats against the German Cedrik Marcel Stebe, whom he beat 6-3, 3-6 and 6-2, but his luck did not last: the Slovak broke his serve five times , did not commit any double faults, had a 72% effectiveness in the first service and got 69% points on serve. Instead, Coria only broke serve on one occasion, his effectiveness was 75%, he committed four double faults and achieved only 48% of service points.

End of the meeting between Federico Coria and Norbert Gombos.

Gombos is waiting for his rival in the quarterfinals, who will come out of the match between Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili and Colombian Daniel Elahi Galán Rivero.The ATP 250 tournament in Munich takes place on clay from April 26 to May 2 and distributes 420,000 euros ($ 506,000) in prizes.

