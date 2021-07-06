Federico Chiesa left Unai Simón as a spectator: this is how Italy hit in the semifinals of Euro 2020 [Video]

Chiesa scored his second goal at Euro 2020.

Photo: Facundo Arrizabalaga / .

When Italy had the responsibility of being the team with control of the ball, complied, and in the Euro 2020 semi-finals, in which he gave the ball to Spain, also did the same. A special counterattack culminated with a goal from Federico Chiesa that turned Unai Simón, Spanish goalkeeper, into one more admirer.

At 60 ′, Gianluigi Donnarumma started a counterattack in which Italy went from being in his field to being in the area of ​​Spain with just three touches. Ciro Immobile could not gain possession and the ball was left to Federico Chiesa, Italian hero.

The Juventus winger settled down and kicked the ball with simply spectacular effect. The ball slipped to Unai Simón’s left. Great goal to remember if Italy manages to advance to the round, and even better, if they end up winning the title of Euro 2020.

The Italian roots are not lost. Without the ball they are even more dangerous because quality can surpass you at any moment, unexpectedly. Federico Chiesa proved it.