Federico and Arturo Alonso add their seventh title in 49er sailing

04/23/2021 at 8:13 PM CEST

Sport.es

The Asturian duo formed by the brothers Frederick Y Arturo alonso (The Piper) has proclaimed Spanish champions of the 49er Olympic class and the Valencian-Canary duo with Conrad Konitzery Maria Cantero has achieved the title in the 49er.FX (female / mixed).

The last day of the championship, which this week was held in the regatta fields of the Barcelona International Sailing Center (BISC), could not be disputed due to lack of wind. The competition in the 49er class. has been dominated by the Austrian U23s Keanu Prettner / JaJakob Flachberger, who finished with a nine-point advantage over the Spaniards by winning six of the nine races played.

At the Spanish level, the two sailors of the Astur Regatta Club, two veterans of 39 and 37 years, have shown their superiority and have revalidated your title from last year, the seventh of his record. Bronze at the 2015 World Cup and silver at the 2008 European Championship, they are one of the strongest couples in the class.

Both have recognized that, “it has been fortunate to be able to come since the calendar did not coincide with us, we are preparing for the Olympic Games, but in the end we found a hole and we were able to come and compete against all our teammates”. Majorcans Albert Torres Y Elijah Aretz, third in the general have also revalidated their title in the U23 category achieved last year.

In the 49er.FX class, the Majorcan Conrad Konitzer and the canary Maria Cantero (CN Arenal / RCN Gran Canaria) have tied on points with the Valencians Enrique ‘Quicorras’ Urios Y Filippo Binetti (RCN Valencia), but the first six of Konitzer/Stonecutter In the nine disputed rounds it has given them the absolute victory. Urios Y Binetti They have achieved the U23 national title.

The Majorcan Marina Garau and the Cantabrian Carlota Garcia (CN San Antonio de la Playa / RCM Santander) have occupied the third step of the podium and the women’s U23 title. Conrad Konitzer Y Maria Cantero They have stated for their part that, “it has been an incredible opportunity to be able to work together since we usually sail separately. Very happy to be here, thank you very much to all those who have made it possible.”

Results and Classifications

49er class. : 1. Keanu Prettner / JaJakob Flachberger (AUT) U23 10 points. 2. Federico Alonso / Arturo Alonso (ESP) 19.3. Albert Torres / Elias Aretz (ESP) Sub23 29Class 49r.FX.1. Conrad Konitzer / Maria Cantero (ESP) 14 points 2. Quicorras Urios / Filippo Binetti (ESP) 14.3. Marina Garau / Carlota García (ESP) Sub23 22.