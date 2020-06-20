Federica Quijano received advice from her family and friends to return to her son | Instagram

The Mexican singer Federica Quijano, a member of the Kabah group, sought to become a mother through the adoption and his relatives they asked the hardest thing to do, return to your son due to expensive treatment.

Her son, at the age of three, was diagnosed with autism, a attention deficit disorder and Intellectual Disability.

Federica has repeatedly open your heart to count the difficult experience to realize that his little Sebastian had an illness.

It may interest you: Shakira and her secret obsession that almost ended her career completely

My son came as a 100% normal child, and suddenly at 3 years old I lost him, « he said.

The also actress confessed that from one day to the next he stopped talking, began to paste alone, screamed, was thrown to the floor, among other things that became quite worrying to Federica.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It was as well as revealed that to give a best treatment she had to separate from her little one to send him to a camp in Hermosillo, Sonora.

It is a special camp called « Los Horcones », they were freer there, and my son is a little more aggressive, I spent three months without him and it was painful, « he confessed.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Between taking him and bringing him from the same camp, his son Sebastian was around 10 months in said camp where he received great help for his disability.

Also, when he learned of his illness, there were people who they suggested return your baby to the place where he was adopted.

Sometimes they asked me about it, and I respect everyone’s decision, but for me that seems completely inhumane, for me he is my son, « said Federica.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

That was how the singer never had the thought of return to sebastian, because for her he was her son even with his illness.

Even, upon learning of the harsh health situation her son was going through, she went to the Institutionwhere they assured him that could return it; however, she completely refused.

You can also read: Thalía premieres a new song uniting her voice with two great artists

The singer has commented that despite the doctors’ predictions that the child was not going to achieve certain things, she has done the impossible because the little one has no differences in daily activities and can have a normal life.

Over time, it has had enormous advances how to learn to communicate and control your anger.