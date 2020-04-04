The coronavirus has paralyzed the world and has forced to suspend Wimbledon, the fetish tournament of Roger Federer. One more blow for the Swiss tennis player, who is not having his best season, which has so far been plagued with obstacles.

It all started when on February 20, Federer announced that he was going to have arthroscopy in his right knee. “He had been bothering me for some time,” he said when announcing the operation, which took him off the slopes for almost four months, just by the time the grass tour began.

His absence had a negative impact on the ATP classification, since lost number three to Dominic Thiem, which was placed behind Rafael Nadal Y Novak Djokovic.

Key suspensions

The first was that of the Tokyo Olympics, postponed to the summer of 2021. The Helvetian missed the 2016 Olympics due to injury and had already shown his desire to return to some JJ. OO, a competition in which you have previously tasted the honeys of victory. “I was the standard-bearer for Switzerland in Athens (2004) and Beijing (2008), and I won a gold (in the doubles of that 2008, together with Stan Wawrinka) and a silver (London 2012). I would love to play again & rdquor ;.

With the new dates of the Games (July 23 and August 8, 2021), Federer He would turn 40 precisely on the last day of the Olympic event in which He could only participate with an exception from the International Tennis Federation, since he has not played the Davis Cup during the last Olympic cycle and should have done so at least three times.

Clutched Federer to Wimbledon to return to the path of victory, but the English event has also ended up being suspended due to the worldwide pandemic of Covid-19. “I am desolate. I can not express with a if Gif ’what I feel right now with this news & rdquor ;, he wrote on his Twitter account after hearing the news of the suspension of his favorite tournament.

In addition to all this, sThere are doubts about Federer, since on August 8 he will be 39 years old in a year in which the Laver Cup, a tournament managed by his company, will have to change dates. Bad year for Roger.

