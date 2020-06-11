The buzz sounded, because recently Novak Djokovic slipped that he had not invited Roger Federer to his cycle of exhibitions in Serbia (Adria Tour) because the Swiss still had knee pain, after having undergone surgery in February to have an arthroscopy; and suspicions grew stronger a couple of days later, when one of his coaches, Severin Luthi, revealed that the recovery of the champion of 20 greats was not going well and had slowed down more than expected. Finally, this Wednesday it was confirmed: Federer has had to return to the operating room and will not return a track until next year, as announced in a statement.

“A few weeks ago, I was delayed during my rehabilitation and had to have a quick additional arthroscopy on my right knee. Now, just like I did in the 2017 season, I have planned to take the time it takes to be 100% prepared to play at the highest level. I will miss the fans and the circuit, but I look forward to seeing you all when I return at the start of the 2021 season, ”said the Swiss, who will turn 39 on August 8 and has undergone surgery. three times in the last four seasons.

Until 2016, when he suffered a tear in the left meniscus, Federer had lived away from injuries. Only a few back problems had significantly reduced him, in 2013. However, his knees have posed a serious challenge towards the goal of prolonging his career and defending his reign in the Grand Slams, where he is ahead of Rafael Nadal. (19) and Djokovic (17), winner in February in Australia. Now, the Spanish and the Serbian could cut distances and even surpass him, in the case of the first, depending on what is finally decided with the calendar.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic exploded, Federer already announced that he would go through the operating room and be out for the clay tour, thus missing Roland Garros. From there, his goal was evident: to get to Wimbledon and then to the Tokyo Olympics, and to scratch some more trophy in his attempt to hunt down the American Jimmy Connors as the tennis player with the most titles (109) of the history. Federer has 103, but whatever he decides, his counter will stop and close this anomalous blank course, with some more gray hair, the damaged chassis and an enigmatic horizon. How will that touched Federer respond both physically and emotionally, with almost 40 years and after almost a year without playing?

Currently four in the world, the Basel tennis player says he still feels capable of achieving more successes. They continue to seduce him the day to day of tennis and travel, but on a competitive level it has deflated. He raised his last trophy in his hometown on October 27, but has not won a higher ranking tournament since the last Miami edition, and a Grand Slam for just over two years (Australia 2018).

The Swiss, the father of four children, still curses those two match balls that he wasted in the last Wimbledon final, which fell on Djokovic’s side and opened a psychic wound from which he has not finished recovering. At the beginning of the year he reached the semifinals in Melbourne, but his track was limping and there was the most suffering Federer, without the tennis authority of his best moments. Later he participated in a charity exhibition (The Match in Africa) promoted by his foundation, in Cape Town, in which he and Nadal played friendly against 51,954 spectators and broke the record of attendance at a match in their sport. And in March, unfortunately, the pandemic broke out.

It was interpreted that the break could benefit him and that he would save time to get back in tune in the anteroom of Wimbledon, on the grass of Halle, but the braking has been more important than expected at that time and even greater after this last operation, which adds questions to one of the most lustrous races in the history of tennis. Federer, who admitted not training on these dates because he saw no reason to do so, is sorry no matter what happens. From now on, perhaps his greatest rivals are not the other two giants; the knees are hardly forgiving.

THE CIRCUIT, AROUND THE JOINTS

Fabio Fognini. The Italian, 33 years old and 11th in the world, underwent arthroscopy in both joints in May.

Juan Martin del Potro. In January, the Argentine (31 years old) underwent surgery for the second time in his career on the right.

Kevin Anderson. The South African (34 years old) underwent surgery for a meniscus injury in late February, at the same time as Federer. He hasn’t played since July last year.

Bianca Andreescu. The US Open champion (19 years and six from the WTA) heard a crunch during the 2020 Finals and was unable to compete in Australia. Still convalescing.

Caroline Wozniacki. The Danish, former number one, accompanied her withdrawal in January from rheumatoid arthritis.

Andrea Petkovic. Since October without playing, the German bet on a conservative plan, but ended up operating in February.