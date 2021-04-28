Federer’s career memorabilia go up for auction in London

The Christie’s house will put up for auction hundreds of items and memorabilia from Roger Federer’s career, which recall his most important successes in the four Grand Slam. There will be two collections that will be put into circulation from June 23 to July 14 and all profits will go to the foundation of the Swiss tennis player.

The first one, under the name “The Roger Federer Collection – The Live Auction”, comprises 20 lots, each one signed by Federer and reminiscent of the 20 Grand Slam conquered by the Swiss, Historic record alongside Rafael Nadal, who has also achieved 20. “Each lot represents an iconic Federer moment at the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open,” Christie’s said in a statement.

“Each piece in these auctions shows a moment of my career and allows me to share my personal archive with my fans around the world. Most importantly, all proceeds will go to my foundation to help further increase educational resources for the children in Africa and Switzerland, “said Federer.

Among the articles in this first collection, it stands out the outfit in which Federer won Roland Garros for the first time in 2009 against Robin Soderling, with an estimated price of between 50,000 and 70,000 pounds, as well as the clothing with which Federer beat Nadal at Wimbledon 2007, whose prize ranges between 30,000 and 50,000 pounds.

The second collection, entitled “The Roger Federer Collection – The Online Auction”, compresses 300 batches of items from their participation in the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games until their last matches in 2021.

Rackets signed by Federer, shirts, caps, towels, wristbands … Federer has expressed his wish that everyone have access to the items, starting at a minimum price of 100 pounds.