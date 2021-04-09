“Federer’s best preparation for Wimbledon would be to play the 2021 Roland Garros semi-finals”

It says Marc rosset, one of the most influential figures in Swiss tennis and close to the surroundings of Roger Federer. The one who became number 9 in the ATP rankings is a strong advocate that Roger use the clay tour to gain competitive rhythm and believes that there is no better way to prepare for Wimbledon 2021, the great goal of Federer, who disputing Roland Garros 2021 and setting a good performance. “I don’t see why Roger shouldn’t play in Paris. Now he’s working on his physical conditioning with Pierre Paganini, but then he has to play tournaments, he has to spend time on the court. The best preparation would be to do well at Roland Garros, reaching semifinals, for example “, he comments in L´Equipe,