Federer will not be at the Monte Carlo Masters 1000

03/16/2021 at 22:07 CET

Go slowly if you want to go far, as they say. It is difficult to reach higher than Roger Federer, but the Swiss does aspire to prolong his award-winning career. With the 40 ‘tacos’ around the corner – he will fulfill them in August-, your calendar in 2021 will be carefully done. After the first big step of reappearing on the circuit with his participation in Doha, the next step will not be in Monte Carlo.

He already announced a few days ago that he would not be in Dubai and for now his first Masters 1000 will have to wait. The specialized journalist Luca Fiorino revealed that both the Swiss and the Canadian Denis Shapovalov would not be in the Monegasque tournament and hours later he confirmed that neither of them, nor Milos raonic, are in the pre-list of the contest, which will be held between April 11 and 18. Monte Carlo is the first big date of the clay tour but Federer postpones his return to brick dust.

After this new ‘no’ from Basel, the Mutua Madrid Open and the Masters 1000 in Rome gain strength as scenarios in which to reappear. The remaining Grand Slams as well as the Olympic Games. are the great goal of Federer in this 2021, to which he has arrived weighed down by his knee problems and after going over more than a year in the dry dock because of the coronavirus pandemic.