They say that listening to the advice of those closest to you is a test of wisdom, but even more so is to value everything and make your own decisions if you are convinced that it is the best. This is what you will think Roger Federer when you look back on one of the most important moments of your life; the one where you met Mirka Vavrinec and he fell on his face with love. Everything seems idyllic in the Swiss-Slovak couple after 20 years since those Sydney 2000 Olympics where their paths crossed when they both competed. The history of their infatuation is beautiful, but much more is to verify the excellent team that they have formed together.

Many know Mirka for being the wife of Roger Federer, today, we will know more about the life of the former tennis player, with a reputation for controlling everything about the life of her husband.

The good old Roger was barely 18 years old when he met the woman who is now his wife and mother of four children, of whom he has spoken wonders on several occasions. His tennis career was at the dawn and although his talent was beyond doubt, not the most optimistic could imagine that this young Swiss man who continued to lose his temper on the court more often than recommended, would become a favorite in the debate for become the best tennis player in history. At that age and with an itinerant life such as that of an elite athlete, the companies you surround yourself with can absolutely lead the way and that is why Federer, just a few months after meeting Mirka, decided to ask their surroundings.

Roger opens up and discovers how important his wife is to him. “He was always there to help me and make my life easier. It’s great,” says the Swiss.

This is what he expressed Sven Groeneveld, who at that time was the head coach of the Swiss Tennis Federation, on an Instagram Live. “Roger asked everyone close to him about their opinion about Mirka and if they saw fit to start a serious relationship with her. Everyone advised against it. Fortunately, he ignored anyone. I think that was the best decision of his life, “said the famous coach, who has mentored figures like Monica Seles, Mary Pierce, Ana Ivanovic, Michael Stich or Caroline Wozniacki. It is shocking to know this information and show how life can take unexpected directions as a factor of a single decision. What would have happened to Roger Federer if he had listened to his surroundings and not to his heart? It seems evident that Mirka Vavrinec It has been key in the happiness of the Swiss, both on and off the track.

