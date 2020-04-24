Roger Federer expressed Wednesday the wish, supported by Rafael Nadal, to see the ATP and the WTA merge, which respectively manage the male and female professional tennis circuits, during the crisis linked to the coronavirus.

“I was wondering … am I the only one who thinks that the time has come for men’s and women’s tennis to be united to form one?”, Questions the Swiss on his Twitter account.

Just wondering… ..am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one? – Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020

“I totally agree that it would be excellent to come out of this global crisis with the meeting of men’s and women’s tennis in one organization,” said Nadal, 2nd in the ATP ranking.

Romanian Simona Halep, 2nd in the world, also gave her support: “You are not the only one”, she tweeted.

“I’m not talking about merging competitions on the court, but about merging the two governing bodies (ATP and WTA) of professional male and female tennis,” said Federer.

“It probably should have been done a long time ago, but the time has really come now,” he said, referring to the difficult period experienced by world tennis, which had been stopped since mid-March in because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are going through difficult times (…) and we can get out of it either with two weakened instances, or with a strengthened instance,” said the man with 20 Grand Slam titles.

“It is confusing for fans to have different ranking systems, different logos, different websites, different tournament categories,” explained the Swiss, N.4 in the ATP ranking.

Seven bodies currently manage professional tennis competitions: ATP, WTA, ITF (International Federation) as well as each of the Grand Slam tournaments (the Australian Federation for the Australian Open, the French Federation). for Roland-Garros, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for Wimbledon and the American Federation for the US Open).