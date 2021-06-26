Federer wants to go to the Games, but will decide after Wimbledon

06/26/2021 at 7:39 PM CEST

.

Roger Federer confirmed that he wants to go to the Olympics from Tokyo, but what will decide after Wimbledon based on your result in the tournament.

The Swiss, who already missed the Rio de Janeiro Games, then due to injury, left his participation in the air at the expense of what happens at Wimbledon, where will compete again two years later of the final that he lost against Serbian Novak Djokovic, in which he had two match points.

“We will decide, my team and I, after WimbledonBecause it’s going to have an impact on me, it depends on whether I play well or badly. My feeling is that I would like to go but i will know in a few weeks“Federer said at the press conference prior to the start of the third Grand Slam.

The Helvetian comes to this tournament with only five wins in the season, three of them at Roland Garros and one on grass, at the Halle tournament, where he came out early in a bad match against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

“In that game I had a moment in which he wasn’t happy with how he was playing. Halle’s not going to happen here. I feel much better, that was like when I was a junior and I was angry and I did not see anything positive. I have to stay with the good of all these weeks and that I can be back at Wimbledon, see how things are going. I have to be mentally strong, not like in Halle, “said the Swiss.

Federer, eight times champion at the All England Club, will debut this Tuesday against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.