Federer, to eighth of Wimbledon with setbacks

07/03/2021

On at 23:17 CEST

.

There were doubts about which version Roger Federer would offer. Whether the bleak of the debut against Adrian Mannarino or the effective of the day against Richard Gasquet. But eThe Swiss tuned the level to eliminate Cameron Norrie (6-4, 6-4, 5-7 and 6-4) with a small bump in the game in the third set.

For the first time in a long time Federer had the central crowd against him, supporting his Norrie, a Queen’s finalist and ready to surprise the tournament. But Federer, who is slowly picking up the tone at the All England Club, got rid of the venue with a brilliant performance until the end of the third set.

He took the first two sets without excessive suffering, until in the third, with everything in favor to sentence with two break balls in favor with 5-5, was unable to finish and ended up losing the last eight points of the sleeve.

A mole in the game that was going to mean spending 45 more minutes on the track. And that could be more. The Swiss remained inconsistent and despite going 3-2 and serving, He gave his next serve and forgave three ‘break’ balls before ending the match in more than two and a half hours and before sunset in London.

Federer forced the center to sing the ‘ohhh’ to fire Norrie, but in his 40s he gives himself the pleasure of stepping on the second week of Wimbledon for the eighteenth time in his career. What’s more, It is the second tournament of the year in which he has three wins, after Roland Garros and, although he had a slip that could be dangerous in the third set, physically he seems in tune for the second half of the championship.

Overcome one more stage, Federer will face each other in the second round against Italian Lorenzo Sonego, who beat Australian James Duckworth 6-4, 6-4 and 6-4. It will be the second time that Federer and Sonego meet after the Swiss defeated him at Roland Garros 2019.