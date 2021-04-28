Federer to auction memorabilia from each of his 20 Grand Slam titles at Christie’s

Millions of followers Roger Federer Around the world might be salivating at the prospect of owning some mementos of the veteran Swiss tennis player’s incredible career after he announced that he will be auctioning a collection of personal items this summer.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, considered by many to be the best player to handle a tennis racket, will star in two auctions in June and July in Christie’s to raise money for his foundation.

The first live auction will take place on June 23 and will feature 20 lots, each reflecting one of the Grand Slam titles from Federer, and prices will range between 3,000 pounds (3,400 euros) and 70,000 pounds (80,500 euros).

One of them includes the outfit and racket from the 2009 Roland Garros final victory of Federer about swedish Robin soderling, with which he completed the Grand Slam, including the shoes still covered in red clay dust.

Fans and collectors will also be able to bid on the uniform and racket that he used in 2007 during the second of his three Wimbledon finals against Rafael Nadal, including slippers decorated with Swiss flags denoting their titles at the All England Club.

The elegant white jersey that the Swiss tennis player wore before facing the British Andy Murray at the 2012 Wimbledon final is also up for grabs, as are the shoes he wore when he won his third consecutive Wimbledon in 2005 against Andy Roddick.

“Each piece in these auctions represents a moment in my tennis career and allows me to share a part of my personal archive with fans around the world,” he said. Federer.

“Most importantly, the proceeds will support the Roger Federer Foundation to help us continue to provide educational resources to the children of Africa and Switzerland,” he added.

A second online auction takes place in July with another 300 lower-priced items, such as the bracelets he wore. Federer during his 1,500th professional match at a tournament in Basel.

The lowest estimate with which Christie’s valued the entire collection is one million pounds (1.15 million euros), but expects to reach 1.5 million pounds (1.72 million euros).

Bertold Mueller, Managing Director of Christie’s Continental Europe, Middle East and Africa said that “it is a great privilege for Christie’s to offer these magnificent memorabilia of historical significance on behalf of Roger Federer, an active sports legend.”

“The sports memorabilia market has been booming for years, particularly for signed and match-worn pieces. The auctions will undoubtedly be a milestone in this ever-growing global phenomenon, ”he added.