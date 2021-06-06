Federer sweated like almost never and is in the second round

After midnight on Saturday in Paris and in the early hours of Sunday in the capital of France, Roger Federer was still rallying at Court Philippe Chatrier in Roland Garros… Right here, backwards there, the Swiss had to perspire a lot, as few times in his career, to beat the German Dominik Koepfer, number 59 in the ATP ranking. However, His Majesty managed to carry out the very brave party and He won by 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4) and 7-5.

Uncomfortable for much of the match, without finding his characteristic regularity in the shots, the match was much more even than expected. Roger sweated a lot in the first three sets, which were a tie-break. The match was so long that after three and a half hours of play, ended at almost 1am in France! If he stretched that far, it was partly his fault: made 63 unforced errors.

Difficult game for Roger (.).

After the first three sets, the Swiss seemed to finally direct the fourth set without going to a tie-break. After starting 1-1, he broke the German’s serve in the third game but immediately lost his serve in the fourth (something that happened to him three times during the match). But, His Majesty broke again with the set 5-5 and then finished the match 7-5 against an opponent who demanded it to the limit.

“Thanks for not falling asleep, ha,” RF joked when interviewed on the court. Of course, despite how complicated the game was, Federer did not go crazy in the celebration. What did you do to celebrate? He barely raised his arms to the sky and nothing else.

Even without being at his best, the former world number 1 had some of his characteristic magic plays. For example, at the end of the first set, with the partial 5-4 in his favor, took a backhand off the net wonderful. The official account of the tournament highlighted it on Twitter and the video had more than 287,000 views.

Look also

The Swiss’s next rival will be Italian Matteo Berrettini (9th), which comes from eliminating the Korean Soon Woo Kwon in three sets and who beat Federico Coria in the second round. If he makes it through the round of 16, the next opponent in the quarterfinals will come out of the cross between Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti.

This is Federer’s 19th participation in the brick dust Grand Slam: his best performance was in 2009, when he lifted the title after beating Swede Robin Soderling in the definition. In addition, he reached four finals: 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2011 (all lost to Rafael Nadal).

Look also

Look also

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE