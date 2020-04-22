Roger Federer defended on Wednesday a merger between the male and female tennis entities while the sport is going through a long stoppage due to the new coronavirus, with lower ranking professionals facing a deep financial crisis.

The tennis season was suspended in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the stoppage will continue at least until mid-July, depriving lower ranked players, who rely solely on tournament winnings, on earning income.

“Just wondering … am I the only one who thinks that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to come together and join one?” Said the winner of 20 individual Grand Slam titles on Twitter.

“I am imagining a merger between the WTA and the ATP. I am not talking about merging the competition on the court, but merging the two management bodies (ATP and WTA) that oversee the professional circuits of men and women …”

Tennis enjoys a large following around the world, but its governance remains fragmented, with up to seven associations running different parts of the sport.

In addition to ATP and WTA Tours, the sport is also controlled by the International Tennis Federation and the advice of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

“It is very confusing for fans when there are different classification systems, different logos, different websites, different tournament categories,” continued the 38-year-old Swiss.

“It probably should have happened a long time ago, but maybe now is really the time.”

